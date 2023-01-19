Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
