Covenant Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,625. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.07.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

