Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after purchasing an additional 381,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $42,788,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $39,170,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Eaton Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ETN traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.53. 10,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,144. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.