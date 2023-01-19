Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $110,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total value of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,133,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CACC. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $13.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $378.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.89 and a quick ratio of 15.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $453.35 and its 200 day moving average is $485.82. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 47.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

