Credit Suisse Group Boosts Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.35) to GBX 1,800 ($21.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.64) to GBX 1,400 ($17.08) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,210 ($14.77) to GBX 1,410 ($17.21) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,220 ($14.89) to GBX 1,300 ($15.86) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut Antofagasta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,238.69.

ANFGF stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

