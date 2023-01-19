CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,195.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,195 ($51.19) and last traded at GBX 3,687 ($44.99), with a volume of 697031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,727.50 ($45.49).

CRH Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £26.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,238.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,357.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,163.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

