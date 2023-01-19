Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of Croda International stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $43.69. 2,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941. Croda International has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $58.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65.

Get Croda International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($109.82) to GBX 8,800 ($107.38) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Croda International from GBX 8,200 ($100.06) to GBX 7,400 ($90.30) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.