Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Short Interest Up 52.4% in December

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cullman Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) by 298.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Cullman Bancorp worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CULL remained flat at $12.21 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $90.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.08. Cullman Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cullman Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cullman Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CULL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Cullman Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.

