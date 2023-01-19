Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires 779 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,899. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

