Curran Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $10.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $468.84. 41,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $489.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

