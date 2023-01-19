Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.44. 22,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,044. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $297.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

