Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 1,749 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $35,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,681,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,927.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,907 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $337,367.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $271,984.56.

On Thursday, December 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,920 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $33,888.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,102 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $55,153.56.

On Monday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $250,026.56.

On Monday, November 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $252,692.72.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,116 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $243,359.84.

On Monday, November 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $12,006.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,812 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $270,467.12.

NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.30. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,240. The company has a market capitalization of $471.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $57.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

