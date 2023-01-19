Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Cyren stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Cyren has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 123.96% and a negative return on equity of 206.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

