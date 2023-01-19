Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $56.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $17,124,773.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,100 shares of company stock worth $1,656,568 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.