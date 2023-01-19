Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Trading Up 8.1%

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.54. 539,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 397,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

CYXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.47.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

