Dai Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.85 billion and $189.61 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002977 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00428099 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,269.01 or 0.30049411 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.00764248 BTC.
About Dai
Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,849,300,692 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dai
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars.
