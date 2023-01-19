David I. Goulden Sells 550 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Booking Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $18.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,315.40. 284,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,037.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1,914.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,434.46.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.