Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.27 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $51.27 million and $1.60 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

