DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Down 14.3%

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,347,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 650,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

DeepMarkit Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

See Also

