DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 7.6% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $1,072.05 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00227463 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00100607 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00056723 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00028845 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,888,043 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.