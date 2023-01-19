Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.9 %

Deere & Company stock traded down $12.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $413.81. The stock had a trading volume of 47,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $430.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

