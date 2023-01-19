Dentacoin (DCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Dentacoin (DCN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. Dentacoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $719.18 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dentacoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dentacoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00428192 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,245.13 or 0.30055892 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.00765478 BTC.

Dentacoin Profile

Dentacoin’s genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

