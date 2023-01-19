Dero One Day Volume Reaches $79,160.80 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.55 or 0.00021578 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $60.15 million and approximately $79,160.80 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,093.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00400024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00788385 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00098528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00577087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00204686 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,216,023 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

