Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) to Hold

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $532.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,397,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,235 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,683,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,024 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,018,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

