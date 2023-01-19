Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target to €53.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($56.52) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APEMY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aperam from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aperam from €29.50 ($32.07) to €31.40 ($34.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aperam has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

APEMY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.53. 1,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.83. Aperam has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $62.86.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

