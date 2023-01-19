DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) CEO David T. Hamamoto Buys 87,744 Shares

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU – Get Rating) CEO David T. Hamamoto purchased 87,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,975,336.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DiamondHead Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DHHCU traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.73. 750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,806. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHHCU. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 2,183.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 61.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in DiamondHead by 308,962.5% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the period.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.