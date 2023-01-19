DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

DRH opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 958,454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,318,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 853,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,591,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 84,084 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

