Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $66.34 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market cap of $66.34 million and $1.09 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00429873 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,336.42 or 0.30174295 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.51 or 0.00759593 BTC.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Profile

Digital Financial Exchange was first traded on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

