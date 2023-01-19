Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2,092.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 6.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $21,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.03. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

