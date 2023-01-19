Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Position Boosted by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $139,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.44. 113,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,195. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73.

