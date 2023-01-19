Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Raised by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

