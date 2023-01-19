Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $28.71

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.71, but opened at $29.60. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 229,119 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

