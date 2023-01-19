Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 20,041 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.21. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

