Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 4,498 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,741,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHYG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 81,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $45.11.

