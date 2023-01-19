Disciplined Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.68. The stock had a trading volume of 866,283 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

