Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3,874.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 59.1% in the third quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,474,000 after acquiring an additional 146,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 44,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

