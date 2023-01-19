Disciplined Investments LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 222.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,834 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,964,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 438.2% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 251,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,366,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 109,667 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.