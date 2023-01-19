Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 1,412 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,937,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 107,289 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,357,000 after purchasing an additional 101,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8,554.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 94,873 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $3.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,206. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $256.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

