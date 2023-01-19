Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 74,982 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.51. 8,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,156. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

