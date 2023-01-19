Disciplined Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS FLOT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.49. 1,357,405 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.