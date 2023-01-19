Disciplined Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,440. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
