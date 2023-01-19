DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Daniel D. Springer Sells 147,009 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DocuSign Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $3.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.99. 5,119,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,433. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

