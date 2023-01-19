Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at National Bank Financial

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CWXZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Doman Building Materials Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

OTCMKTS CWXZF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. 1,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

