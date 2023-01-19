Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) traded up 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.91 and last traded at $50.79. 351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

