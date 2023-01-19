Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading 3.6% Higher

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.99. 12,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 651,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $729.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 185.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,872,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,677,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,030. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 196,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

