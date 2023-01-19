Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 116 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.64.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GD opened at $237.00 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.