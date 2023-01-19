Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,266,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $253.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.82. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

