Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dream Impact Trust Price Performance

Shares of Dream Impact Trust stock remained flat at $3.10 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. Dream Impact Trust has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

