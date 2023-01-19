Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

GRF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,067. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Capital Growth Fund

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 169,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,559. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

