Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 54.5% in December

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 65,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,581. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

